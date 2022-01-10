VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Commission work session scheduled for Monday, Jan. 10, and the Lowndes County Commission regular session meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 11, have been canceled due to a lack of agenda items, county officials said in a statement.
Lowndes County Commission meetings canceled
