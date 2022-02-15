VALDOSTA – All items on the Feb. 8 agenda of the Lowndes County Commission, with the exception of a rezoning request, were approved.
The county approved:
- A planned development site plan for a 7.32 acre Hamilton Green Townhomes property on Bemiss Road was amended.
- A 1.97 acre property at 4128 Johnson Road was rezoned from Low Density Residential zoning to Medium Density Residential.
- Survey work for Mud Swamp Road has been completed. County engineering staff are prepping the deeds and any final revisions before finishing work on the road.
- Two Transportation Investment Act local project delivery applications were sent in to the Georgia Department of Transportation for approval. One would start professional engineering for Coleman Road Northwest in March and the other would start professional engineering for Kinderlou-Clyattville Road in August — both on the TIA's constrained list.
- Two internal firewalls, one each for the north and south data centers, were purchased to provide protection to devices instrumental to recovery and response in the event of a cyber security breach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.