VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Board of Assessors meeting is scheduled 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Lowndes County Governmental Building, 302 N. Patterson St., county officials said in a statement.
Lowndes County Board of Assessors meets
