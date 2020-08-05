VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Board of Assessors meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, first floor of the Lowndes County Governmental Building, 302 N. Patterson St., according to a statement from county officials.
Lowndes County Board of Assessors meets
Tags
Recommended for you
What's Trending
Articles
- UPDATE: Bank VP resigns over offensive Facebook post
- Two billboards inside Valdosta, Ga.
- Kemp extends public health emergency, re-ups COVID-19 restrictions
- SGMC chief medical officer: 'Our doors are open to help whoever needs help'
- LESSR wants more: Teachers request virtual-only school
- Lowndes reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths Friday; SGMC at 69 virus patients
- Lowndes eclipses 3,000 COVID-19 cases Tuesday
- Lowndes reports COVID-19 death Saturday; SGMC at 71 virus patients
- SGMC reaches new high of 73 COVID-19 patients, 40 new Lowndes virus cases
- 3 inmates, 2 staff injured in south Georgia prison unrest
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.