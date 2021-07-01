VALDOSTA – Lowndes County commissioners adopted the Fiscal Year 2022 budget, which went into effect July 1.
The FY2022 budget is $127,539,859, increasing from the FY2021 budget of $124,929,564 with a variance of $2,610,295.
The budget breaks down to $98,010,298 operating costs and $29,529,561 in capital.
The General Fund will increase from FY2021 amount of $59,443,920 to $61,902,995 in FY2022. It accounts for mostly law enforcement/rescue entities (such as state/federal drug seizures, jail operations, fire services, etc.), but includes SPLOST budgets, enterprise and service funds.
Under special revenue funds, commissary, state drug seizures, intergovernmental grants, jail operations, emergency communications, victim/witness and fire services will all receive increases in 2022 by about $8,905,335.
Federal drug seizures, accommodation tax, drug abuse treatment and special services will see decreases of about $3,092,282.
Lowndes County Manager Paige Dukes said a stormwater fee will be added to the special services fund in 2022 given the additional costs for an expansion of services under it.
Services include additional monitoring, a previously frozen stormwater technician position and an easement of maintenance for the public works, engineering and water/sewer departments.
The law library funds will remain the same each year at $100,000. The variance between the increases and decreases in FY2022 is $5,813,053.
Capital project funds include SPLOST VII, SPLOST VIII, TSPLOST and public roads-LMIG budgets. SPLOST stands for special purpose local option sales tax; TSPLOST is transportation special purpose local option sales tax.
SPLOST VII is expected to run out by 2022 with only $9.8 million in its 2021 budget; SPLOST VIII will have a $1.5 million increase by 2022 moving from $21 million in 2021 to $22.5 million; TSPLOST will see a $1.7 million increase in 2022, moving from $1.8 million in 2021 to $3.5 million; and public roads LMIG won’t see any increases in 2022, showing $1.5 million for both 2021 and 2022.
Year to date, the SPLOST VII fund has been used for road/street/bridge projects and equipment, water/sewer projects, parks/recreation projections, firefighting equipment/facilities, courthouse renovation/equipment, and 911 Center improvements, county officials said.
SPLOST VIII has been used year to date for the same purchases with the exception of the 911 Center improvements. It includes use with the record storage facility, law enforcement vehicles/equipment, animal shelter improvements, health department facility, Clyattville Community Center and Carnegie Library.
SPLOST VIII has been used year to date with the cities of Dasher, Hahira, Lake Park, Remerton and Valdosta.
TSPLOST and public roads-LMIG funds only expenditures year to date is on road/street/bridge projects. They are the only capital funds with proposed expenditures too with it being on road/street/bridge projects.
Enterprise funds include water/sewer, landfill and tax lighting districts budgets. It comes to a total of $7,258,536 in 2021 and $8,092,846 in 2022 with a $834,310 variance.
Water/sewer will increase from $6,559,215 to $7,245,700, landfill will increase from $336,481 to $474,046, and tax lighting districts will increase from $362,840 to $373,400 all by 2022.
Internal service funds include equipment maintenance, health insurance, workers compensation and technology fleet, totaling $11,318,982 and $11,422,839 in 2021 and 2022 respectively.
There is a $103,857 variance in the fiscal years.
Equipment maintenance decreases from $2,811,497 to $2,807,828; health insurance increases from $7,326,660 to $7,418,292; workers compensation increases from $370,000 to $374,759; and technology fleet increases from $810,825 to $821,960 all in 2022.
According to Dukes in the budget’s introduction, the largest revenue source is the general fund. It’s been flat in years past, but now accounts for $34,117,500 of the $55,227,500 of taxes that make up the general fund revenues.
With the adoption of the budget, also came another motion during the Lowndes County Commission meeting: approval of the accommodation excise tax fiscal year 2022 budget plan.
This is a requirement of a Georgia statute which states the commissioners find use for the tax proceeds in the upcoming fiscal year.
The statute requires commissioners to obtain the Conference Center and Tourism Authority’s budget plan for its use of the accommodation excise tax proceeds to promote tourism, conventions and trade shows.
It will then be made part of the county budget plan. According to the accommodation excise tax’s fiscal year 2022 budget, $375,000 was proposed with $160,714 proposed for the Tourism Authority and none yet proposed for the James H. Rainwater Conference Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.