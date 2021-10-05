VALDOSTA – Lowndes County 4-H wants to introduce its leadership team to the South Georgia community.
The team include:
– Grace Chauncey, 4-H agent, from Homerville. She graduated from Valdosta State University with a bachelor of science degree in organizational leadership. Chauncey has been in Georgia 4-H her entire life due to her mom serving as the 4-H leader in Homerville.
"Georgia 4-H has made her the person that she is today by teaching her great leadership, public speaking and life skills," 4-H representatives said in a statement.
“I am ready to give back to this wonderful organization that has given me so much thus far," Chauncey said. "I am looking forward to partnering with many others in the community.”
– Tyler E. Tucker, 4-H program assistant, is from Fitzgerald. He is a student at Valdosta State University, studying organizational leadership. Tucker started in Georgia 4-H in the fifth grade. He credits his past accomplishments to his time in the Georgia 4-H program.
"I am excited to see the youth in our community become stronger leaders through the various opportunities offered in the Lowndes County 4-H program,” he said.
Since 4-H began more than 115 years ago, it has become the nation’s largest youth development organization, representatives said.
"The 4-H idea is simple: help young people and their families gain the skills needed to be proactive forces in their communities and develop ideas for a more innovative society. 4-H out-of-school programming, in-school enrichment programs, clubs and camps offer a wide variety of leadership development opportunities," representatives said.
A research study from Tufts University found 4-H youth are four times more likely to give back to their communities, two times more likely to be civically active, two times more likely to make healthier choices and two times more likely to participate in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities.
For more information, visit georgia4h.org or call (229) 333-5185.
