VALDOSTA – Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lowndes County are down by two from a noon report, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s evening update.
The public health report stated Lowndes had 186 cases at noon; the evening report states the county is at 184 cases.
No reason was given for the lowered case number; however, a decrease in cases can be due to human error, health officials said earlier this month when a similar drop occurred. Discrepancies can also arise from a person putting an old address for their residence.
Lowndes still stands at four related deaths with 33 hospitalizations, according to the data.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The SGMC COVID-19 report updates daily at 12:30 p.m. The VDT database is updated daily after noon.
