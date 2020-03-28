VALDOSTA – Lowndes County stands at 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Saturday evening update by the Department of Public Health.
Still, there has been one death in Lowndes, according to data.
There were six South Georgia Medical Center inpatients with positive COVID-19 test results, according to hospital data released Saturday afternoon.
Five inpatients with a positive COVID-19 test result have been discharged, the data states.
Thirteen inpatients are currently waiting on test results, the data states. Of the 20 DPH reported cases in Lowndes, SGMC staff states not all of the total number of cases are hospital-related.
The GDPH website updates daily at noon and 7 p.m., and the SGMC website updates 12:30 p.m. daily.
