VALDOSTA – The state-ordered recount of the Nov. 3 election wasn’t a change so much as a rearrangement for Lowndes County, an election official said Wednesday.
Utilizing poll workers and poll managers in eight teams of two, Lowndes County Board of Elections began the count Friday, Nov. 13, and finished Sunday, Nov. 15.
Elections Supervisor Deb Cox said the Secretary of State isn’t allowing them to release the finalized recount results, but said the presidential election is still seeing 46,375 votes.
According to an unofficial Board of Elections printout of the presidential election’s recount, President Donald J. Trump received 25,685 votes, Democrat candidate Joseph R. Biden received 20,143 votes, and Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen received 546 votes.
The totals add up to 46,374 votes meaning one vote is unaccounted for, but the printout was not the final total.
Comparing these rough totals to the previous ones show a rearrangement of votes with Biden receiving more votes, yet still not the majority.
The previous counts were 25,691, 20,117, and 547 votes respectively, adding up to 46,355 votes.
Trump and Jorgensen saw a decrease of six votes and one vote respectively while Biden votes increased by 26.
This is an increase of 20 votes – 19 according to the rough count.
Adding up the 8,418 election day votes, the 28,063 advanced votes, the 9,441 absentee votes and the 453 provisional votes brings the tally up to 46,375, 20 less than the votes attributed to a presidential candidate.
This was likely due to votes being considered “no votes,” Cox said, as per the decision of the review panel.
“If they can’t determine (the decision) then it’s a no vote,” she said.
This panel consists of three representatives, Democrats and Republicans – the latter two being appointed by their respective parties. It’s up to them to decide on a questionable vote.
Cox witnessed an instance of their review on the count and the recount – a voter had marked two candidates instead of one.
“In the first panel, they gave it to candidate A and in the second panel, they gave it to candidate B. But that’s their choice,” Cox said referring to the panel. “They all agreed on it and there’s nothing you can do about it.”
That’s the way they interpreted the intent of the voter. Each panel appointee looks at the ballots in question independently of one another to make a decision on it.
Each panel had different people but each party appointed panel representatives.
The majority rules where the vote will go, so two out of three must agree, but Cox said each panel was unanimous both times. Those votes changed in reference to a different interpretation though.
“No votes” became votes and some votes were attributed to different candidates.
The official recount is still set to be released as Cox was waiting for confirmation from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office to release it.
“They should come out with it pretty soon,” she said. “I think it’s because of three counties up north that were having (trouble).”
