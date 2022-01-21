Lowndes commissioner re-appointed to workers' comp board

ATLANTA — A Lowndes County commissioner has been reappointed to a board dealing with workers’ compensation insurance in Georgia.
Demarcus Marshall was sworn in to serve again on the Association County Commissioners of Georgia – Group Self-Insurance Workers’ Compensation Fund, according to a statement from the group.
“ACCG’s service program board members are entrusted with the stewardship of the assets and management of the association’s various programs,” said Dave Wills, executive director. “The success of those programs is attributed to the guidance provided by board members and we are thankful for their continued commitment to serve Georgia’s counties and ACCG.”
ACCG offers workers’ compensation insurance coverage for Georgia counties, water authorities, development authorities and others through the Group Self-Insurance Workers’ Compensation Fund, the group’s website said. The ACCG - GSIWCF is a nonprofit group fund.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.