VALDOSTA – Lowndes County continues to experience a significant increase in COVID-19 cases. This increase first began in October and has not slowed since that time, health officials say.
The total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lowndes was more than 5,000 – an increase of more than 700 cases since Nov. 11 and an increase of more than 1,300 cases since Oct. 11, according to information released by South Health District officials.
Total cases across South Health District are more than 12,000 – an increase of nearly 2,000 cases since Nov. 11 and nearly 3,000 since Oct. 11.
Lowndes County’s percent positive between Dec. 5-11 was 14-18%, an increase of 7-10% from the same time frame two months prior.
“We are extremely concerned at the continuing increase in cases in Lowndes County. This increase is substantial and should serve as a serious reminder to everyone that COVID is very present in our communities,” said Dr. William R. Grow, MD, FACP, district health director. “While we understand that a vaccine seems to be close, that does not mean that residents should stop taking precautions such as wearing a mask and social distancing. Practicing these precautions is especially important as we approach Christmas.”
The Georgia Department of Public Health reminds everyone of the importance of continuing precautions.
– Practice social distancing: Keep at least six feet between people.
– Wash your hands: Use soap and water and scrub for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer (60% alcohol) if soap and water aren’t readily available.
– Wear a mask: The Centers for Disease Control recommends the use of face masks or simple cloth face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19, especially where social distancing is difficult to maintain (grocery stores, pharmacies, etc.).
– Answer the call: If a person has been exposed to someone with COVID-19, public health will call and ask the person to self-quarantine at home for 14 days from the day of exposure. Health officials ask people to do their part to keep family and community safe: answer the call to slow the spread.
– Get your flu shot: Due to the similarities between flu and COVID, it is more important this year than ever to get your flu shot. Every individual older than the age of 6 months should get a flu vaccine – not just for their own protection, but to protect others around them who may be more vulnerable to the flu and its complications.
Health officials said it is important to remember that, in addition to avoiding large gatherings, small gatherings are a significant source of increased spread. This is especially important to remember as Christmas nears.
"This holiday season, the safest option this holiday season is to celebrate with only those within your household and to host virtual or video gatherings with extended family," health officials said. "This ensures that no one is exposed to those outside of their home and allows everyone to still celebrate."
Free COVID-19 testing continues to be available in all 10 counties across the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District. The South Health District includes Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Tift and Turner counties.
Self-registration for COVID testing is available online at covid19.dph.ga.gov.
For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 vaccination and public health’s response within the district, visit www.southhealthdistrict.com.
