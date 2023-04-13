VALDOSTA — The Lowndes Vikings have staked their claim on the top spot of the Region 1-7A standings with their 2-0 shutout against the Valdosta Wildcats.
Lowndes moved to 15-11 overall and 9-0 in the region Tuesday night, Valdosta fell to 15-10 overall and 6-4 in the region.
With only a handful of games remaining in the regular season, there’s no chance that Valdosta can get anything higher than the number two spot, especially considering two of their last three games are against Lowndes.
It’s not particularly shocking that Lowndes has already secured the top spot, especially when you look at their performances in region play.
In their nine region wins, they’ve scored 88 runs — nearly doubling Valdosta’s 46. They’ve only allowed 17 in as much time, and five of those games have been shut outs.
There’s been great performances from Ashton Bohler, Caleb Thornton, and others that have been driving forces in the stretch, but the fielding has also been outstanding.
One play in particular, a Jordan Hudson diving catch in left field, stood out to head coach Ryan Page in Tuesday night’s win.
“I don’t think anybody realized how important the Jordan Hudson catch in left field was,” Page said. “That was a game changer; a great, great play. The double play there was great. [There were] a couple mistakes but we made the big plays when we had to.”
Great defensive plays like that Hudson catch were paramount in a game where the bats just couldn’t get going.
Lowndes did make a fair amount of contact throughout the game, and even walked away with seven hits on the board. But the ball routinely found itself in the glove of Valdosta’s right fielder.
“I think that’s a result of this particular game,” Page said. “There’s so much effort and time that goes into this game for these kids. It’s so emotional and it means so much I just think you saw some kids trying to do too much. Hopefully that’ll wear off on Friday when we get over there and we’ll take some better swings.”
As mentioned previously Lowndes tallied seven hits, but oftentimes they left runners in scoring position. The only time a runner made it to home plate was in the sixth inning on a fly out that brought courtesy runner Cooper Scruggs in for the score.
The only other score in the game was from Coleman Lewis who advanced to home on a balk from Valdosta’s Jacob King, something Valdosta’s head coach Bart Shuman had a heated exchange with the officials over.
The two rivals will duke it out again on Friday night at Valdosta High School in a double header. The first game is set to start at 5 p.m., the second game will follow.
