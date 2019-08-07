VALDOSTA — Lowndes County Schools are back in session with more than 10,500 students in attendance this school year.
The first day is different for each and every student — some feel nervous, and others get excited for the year to come.
It’s Sammie Pettigrew’s “last” first day as an elementary student at Lake Park Elementary School.
The moment is bittersweet, she said, so she plans to make the most of her last year before middle school.
What she will miss most about Lake Park Elementary School are the bright and colorful hallways that make learning fun.
“What I get really excited about is going into the classroom,” Pettigrew said. “The room is so bright that it’s just a good start of the day.”
Lauren Sirmans, Lake Park’s new principal, said teachers and staff put a lot of hard work into decorating the school full of arts and crafts.
It shows their 700 students and their parents they care, she said.
“I told teachers yesterday that we’re going to get our students here and love them first,” Sirmans said. “Then we can teach them anything. We can move mountains if they know we care about them.”
As the new principal, Sirmans has big plans to make the school even more inviting by including parents and making communication a priority.
“We plan to do a big family night in September,” Sirmans said. “We want to do more hands-on things where the parents can come and make something or do science experiments. It’s a fun way for them to engage with their child at school during the day.”
Of course, those goals also contain improving Georgia Milestones scores, too, which is why Lake Park Elementary was decked out in decorations promoting reading and inspirational quotes on leadership.
It’s part of the school theme this year, Sirmans said.
Reid Chmiewlewsi, a second grader, said the theme fits right in line with his interests. He loves reading and going to the library.
“We’re not going to crack open books — we’re going to read them,” Chmiewlewsi said.
Katelyn Umholtz is a reporter with the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be contacted at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256.
