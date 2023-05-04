VALDOSTA – The Lowndes High track and field team continued its reign over Region 1-7A – winning its ninth consecutive region championship back on April 26.
The Lowndes girls finished in the top spot with a team score of 254, followed by Richmond Hill (239), Valdosta (92), Camden County (42) and Colquitt County (40).
On the boys side, the Vikings posted a team score of 197 to take the crown. Richmond Hill (169), Camden County (142), Valdosta (92) and Colquitt County (73) rounded out the top five.
FULL RESULTS
Girls Discus Throw
Finals
1 Otaifo Esenabhalu, Lowndes High School 125-4
2 Janiyah McKeithen, Lowndes High School 113-9
3 Jada Brown, Richmond Hill 112-10
4 Jailyne Sirmans 12 Valdosta High School 104-0
5 Lindsey Tabor 12 Lowndes High School 103-1
Boys High Jump
Finals
1 Marlon Hughes, Camden County 6-2
2 Robert Fulton, Lowndes High School 6-0
3 Everett Green, Colquitt County 6-0
4 Jamir Bradley, Valdosta High School 6-0
5 David Coleman, Camden County 5-10
Girls Long Jump
Finals
1. Kaylan McConnehead, Lowndes High School 17-9.50
2. Liberty Bell, Lowndes High School 16-7
3. Makiyah Brewton, Valdosta High School 16-4
4. Chloe Brandon, Lowndes High School 16-2
5. Imani Jackson, Richmond Hill 15-10
Boys Pole Vault
Finals
1. Camerin Rigdon, Lowndes High School 12-6
2. Cole Levidiotis, Lowndes High School 12-6
3. Garret McDade, Richmond Hill 12-0
4. K’len Flanigan, Lowndes High School 11-0
5. Roderrick Crawford, Richmond Hill 10-0
Girls Shot Put
Finals
1. Jada Brown, Richmond Hill 35-7.50
2. Lindsey Tabor, Lowndes High School 33-1
3. Mary Peregrina, Richmond Hill 32-11
4. Aaliyah Houston, Richmond Hill 32-1
5. Jayda Camon, Lowndes High School 31-11
Boys Triple Jump
Finals
1. Charlie Porter, Valdosta High School 43-6.25
2. Roman Slaughter, Richmond Hill 43-3.75
3. Carlos Moore, Colquitt County 43-3
4. Ty’Querrius Lamar, Colquitt County 41-6.25
5. Jamir Bradley, Valdosta High School 41-2
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
Finals
1. Lowndes High School 47.53
2. Richmond Hill 48.48
3. Valdosta High School 48.74
4. Camden County 49.61
5. Colquitt County 51.01
Girls 1600 meter Run
Finals
1. Jolee Mitchell, Richmond Hill 5:27.21
2. Julia Wilson, Richmond Hill 5:27.41
3. Marin Bograd, Camden County 5:33.73
4. Kyle Kitchens-Hayes, Richmond Hill 6:03.58
5. Ashley Arizmendi, Lowndes High School 6:12.94
Boys 1600 meter Run
Finals
1. Memphis Rich, Richmond Hill 4:36.62 1
2. Noah Sybert, Richmond Hill 4:39.58 1
3. Benjamin Hall, Richmond Hill 4:39.60 1
4. Toshiya Bass 11 Lowndes High School 4:41.05 1
5. Dylan Chambers 10 Lowndes High School 4:43.27 1
Girls 400 meter Dash
Finals
1. Akira Burt, Richmond Hill 56.80
2. Kendall Johnson, Lowndes High School 58.72
3. Kalyn Heileman, Richmond Hill 58.82
4. Valerie Roberts, Lowndes High School 59.28
5. Trinity Hunter, Lowndes High School 1:00.36
Girls 100 meter Dash
Finals
1. Kaedreon Thomas, Lowndes High School 12.20
2. Tranira Booker, Valdosta High School 12.39
3. Jayla Lawrence, Richmond Hill 12.47
4. Mmekom Inyang, Richmond Hill 12.68
5. Ariyana (Ari) Williams, Lowndes High School 12.89
Boys 400 meter Dash
Finals
1. Rickey Williams, Camden County 47.66
2. Santonio Rio, Richmond Hill 48.92
3. Scotty Holmes, Lowndes High School 49.90
4. Robert Fulton, Lowndes High School 50.04
5. Kaeron Thomas, Lowndes High School 50.18
Girls 800 meter Run
Finals
1. Kendall Johnson, Lowndes High School 2:20.87
2. Somaria Courtney, Richmond Hill 2:23.71
3. Jolee Mitchell, Richmond Hill 2:26.58
4. Kylie Boleski, Richmond Hill 2:30.82
5. Valerie Roberts, Lowndes High School 2:31.27
Girls 300 meter Hurdles
Finals
1. Kaedreon Thomas, Lowndes High School 44.39
2. Jayla Lawrence, Richmond Hill 46.01
3. Jakayla Brown, Lowndes High School 47.85
4. Ariyana (Ari) Williams, Lowndes High School 49.39
5. Selah Moore, Richmond Hill 50.81
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
Finals
1. Lowndes High School 3:55.81
2. Richmond Hill 4:08.52
3. Valdosta High School 4:27.45
4. Colquitt County 4:34.00
Girls High Jump
Finals
1. Trinity Hunter, Lowndes High School 5-7
2. Ariyah Davis, Lowndes High School 5-4
3. Aniyah Bradfield, Valdosta High School 5-2
4. Dasmine Cooper, Camden County 5-2
5. Jennaya Coucoules, Valdosta High School 5-0
Boys Long Jump
Finals
1. Deonte Cole, Camden County 22-4.50
2. Ravon Grant, Richmond Hill 21-8.25
3. Keylan Hicks, Lowndes High School 21-6.25
4. Roman Slaughter, Richmond Hill 20-5.75
5. Kamron Jackson, Lowndes High School 20-4.50
Girls Pole Vault
Finals
1. Autumn Smiley, Richmond Hill 11-6
T-2. Natalie Chastain, Lowndes High School 8-6
Ayanna Davis, Lowndes High School 8-6
Kaleece Williams, Lowndes High School 8-6
5. Isabella Brown, Richmond Hill 8-6
Girls Triple Jump
Finals
1. Kaylan McConnehead, Lowndes High School 37-5
2. Makiyah Brewton, Valdosta High School 35-6
3. Rajayla McBride, Colquitt County 35-5.50
4. Jasmine Wood, Richmond Hill 35-3
5. Jennaya Coucoules, Valdosta High School 33-5.50
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
Finals
1. Richmond Hill 10:18.57
2. Valdosta High School 10:53.57
3. Camden County 10:54.89
4. Lowndes High School 11:53.51
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
Finals
1. Richmond Hill 8:35.25
2. Lowndes High School 8:49.13
3. Valdosta High School 9:10.82
4. Camden County 9:12.77
5. Colquitt County 9:20.87
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
Finals
1. Richmond Hill 1:40.52
2. Lowndes High School 1:45.45
3. Camden County 1:45.64
4. Valdosta High School 1:46.80
5. Colquitt County 1:50.34
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay
Finals
1. Camden County 1:28.46
2. Valdosta High School 1:29.03
3. Colquitt County 1:30.30
4. Richmond Hill 1:32.32
Boys 100 meter Dash
Finals
1. Deonte Cole, Camden County 10.81
2. Keylan Hicks, Lowndes High School 11.16
3. Jacarre’ Fleming, Lowndes High School 11.20
4. Timothy Roberson, Valdosta High School 11.22
5. Quay McCoy, Colquitt County 11.25
Girls 100 meter Hurdles
Finals
1. Mmekom Inyang, Richmond Hill 15.15
2. Gabrielle Kerr, Richmond Hill 17.14
3. Kiyreanna White, Lowndes High School 18.12
4. Paris Brewton, Valdosta High School 19.11
5. Nyleigha Knighton, Colquitt County 19.11
Boys 110 meter Hurdles
Finals
1. Marco Henson, Camden County 14.80
2. Mason Robinson, Camden County 15.13
3. Darris Roberts, Valdosta High School 15.15
4. Noah Fernandez, Lowndes High School 15.61
5. Carlos Moore, Colquitt County 16.02
Boys 800 meter Run
Finals
1. Matthew Miller, Lowndes High School 2:01.38
2. Memphis Rich, Richmond Hill 2:02.50
3. Tayt Snellgrove, Lowndes High School 2:04.47
4. Noah Sybert, Richmond Hill 2:05.05
5. Jayden Taylor, Richmond Hill 2:10.43
Girls 200 meter Dash
Finals
1. Kaedreon Thomas, Lowndes High School 24.98
2. Jayla Lawrence, Richmond Hill 25.32
3. Akira Burt, Richmond Hill 25.35
4. Tranira Booker, Valdosta High School 25.64
5. Ariyana (Ari) Williams, Lowndes High School 26.46
Boys 200 meter Dash
Finals
1. Rickey Williams, Camden County 21.74
2. Scotty Holmes, Lowndes High School 22.26
3. Julius Floyd, Camden County 22.32
4. Donte Coxfield, Valdosta High School 22.49
5. Keylan Hicks, Lowndes High School 22.53
Boys 300 meter Hurdles
Finals
1. Darris Roberts, Valdosta High School 38.51
2. Marco Henson, Camden County 39.68
3. Kendrick Joshua, Richmond Hill 40.82
4. Mason Robinson, Camden County 42.02
5. Timothy Alston Jr., Richmond Hill 43.10
Girls 3200 meter Run
Finals
1. Julia Wilson, Richmond Hill 12:23.08
2. Jolee Mitchell, Richmond Hill 12:23.18
3. Marin Bograd, Camden County 12:27.52
4. Adeline Althen, Richmond Hill 12:39.50
5. Ashley Arizmendi, Lowndes High School 14:15.54
Boys 3200 meter Run
Finals
1. Memphis Rich, Richmond Hill 9:57.03
2. Benjamin Hall, Richmond Hill 10:16.01
3. Carter Dieterich, Richmond Hill 10:25.28
4. Dylan Chambers, Lowndes High School 10:29.46
5. Toshiya Bass, Lowndes High School 10:46.46
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
Finals
1. Valdosta High School 3:19.27
2. Lowndes High School 3:19.75
3. Richmond Hill 3:36.65
4. Camden County 3:37.21
5. Colquitt County 3:37.91
Boys Discus Throw
Finals
1. O’Shea Brooks, Lowndes High School 140-6
2. James Young, Lowndes High School 136-9
3. Cameron Roberts, Lowndes High School 129-0
4. Ian Pederson, Camden County 123-9
5. Bryce Toomer, Colquitt County 123-8
Boys Shot Put
Finals
1. Keyshaun Palmore, Colquitt County 48-2
2. Thomas Zimbalatti, Richmond Hill 43-5
3. Travis Middleton, Lowndes High School 43-0
4. Jalen Burgess, Valdosta High School 41-10
5. O’Shea Brooks, Lowndes High School 41-8
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
Finals
1. Camden County 42.33
2. Lowndes High School 42.34
3. Valdosta High School 42.37
4. Colquitt County 43.56
5. Richmond Hill 43.65
