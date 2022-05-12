Lowndes candidate faces charges in theft of opponent's sign

VALDOSTA – A county school board candidate faces charges connected to the theft of an opponent's campaign sign.
Darrell Presley is charged with theft by taking misdemeanor, under a $1,500 value, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said Thursday.
Presley is a candidate for Lowndes County Board of Education District 3.
Erin Price, also a District 3 school board candidate, reported the theft of her campaign signs.
Price submitted as evidence a video of someone taking one of her signs at approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 3.
“They said I moved a signed. I am unable to give my side of the story at this time because they have pressed charges against me,” Presley told The Valdosta Daily Times.
Presley turned himself in to the sheriff’s department Wednesday, May 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.