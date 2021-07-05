VALDOSTA — Lowndes and Brooks counties are under a tropical storm watch as Tropical Storm Elsa bears down on north Florida and South Georgia.
The storm is expected to pass either directly over the county or just to the east, said Eric Bunker, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
Elsa is expected to make landfall late Tuesday or early Wednesday somewhere along the Taylor-Levy County, Fla., area, he said.
Tropical storm conditions — which includes winds of 39-73 miles per hour — are expected all day long Wednesday in Lowndes County, according to the weather service’s forecast.
If the storm tracks to the city’s east, as expected, the threat of tornadoes in Lowndes County should be low, Bunker said.
Three to four inches of rain are expected in Lowndes County Wednesday, He said.
While Elsa could strengthen into a hurricane again before landfall, it is more likely to remain a strong tropical storm, said Max Gawryla, senior meteorologist for the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
County work crews have already examined flood-prone roads and are ready to move out to make repairs, said Paige Dukes, county manager.
“We could see minor flash flooding in low lying and flood prone areas as well as local rivers get close to, or even reach, minor flood stage,” a county press release said.
“As little as six inches of water can stall a vehicle or cause the driver to lose control.”
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.