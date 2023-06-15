The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Southeastern Brooks County in south central Georgia...

Lowndes County in south central Georgia...

* Until 400 PM EDT.

* At 1257 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Valdosta, Lake Park, Quitman, I-75 At Exit 16, Remerton, Dasher,

Kinderlou, Valdosta Regional Airport, I-75 At Exit 11,

Clyattville, I-75 At Exit 22, Blue Springs, I-75 At Exit 5, Twin

Lakes, Nankin, Empress and Naylor.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you