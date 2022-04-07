VALDOSTA — It’s starting to look like Brooks and Lowndes Counties dodged a bullet with Wednesday night’s weather.
Alerts were issued all evening long by the National Weather Service for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes across South Central Georgia. Two tornado warnings were issued for Brooks County and two more for Lowndes County.
Parks Camp, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office, said no major damage had been reported in either county.
Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said the worst the county got was “trees and power lines down.”
The first tornado warning for Lowndes County was issued at 7:15 p.m., tracking a thunderstorm “capable of producing a tornado” as in moved east from a spot southeast of Quitman in Brooks County toward the southern end of Lowndes County. Areas from Lake Park to Dasher were under alert.
A second tornado warning was issued at 7:39 p.m., where a tornadic thunderstorm was closing in on I-75’s Exit 16, passing near Dasher and Valdosta Regional Airport, a weather service alert said.
In Brooks County, aside from the tornado-feared thunderstorm that was heading to Lowndes, another tornado warning was sounded for a storm at the north end of the county heading into Colquitt County.
It appeared that the tornado in Lowndes County never actually touched down, said Paige Dukes, county manager.
Camp said Wednesday’s action around Brooks and Lowndes counties was the most energetic in the area served by the weather service’s Tallahassee office.
Investigators from the weather service will be sent to Brooks and Lowndes counties in coming days to investigate the sites and determine how powerful the tornadoes were. Weather service teams are already scheduled to visit Tift County Friday, the site of a tornado warning Tuesday.
Farther north, multiple tornadoes were reported in Crisp County, though, again, no major damage has been reported.
Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Wednesday in the wake of Tuesday’s severe thunderstorms and tornadoes. The emergency state is scheduled to end April 15.
The weather service’s forecast for Valdosta shows sunny skies for the next week, with temperatures dropping into the 70s in the daytime through the weekend with lows in the 40s.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
