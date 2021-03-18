VALDOSTA — The Lowndes County Board of Education has approved its calendar for the 2022-23 school year.
It will be:
Aug. 1-4: Pre-planning.
Aug. 5: First day of school.
Sept. 5: Labor Day holiday.
Oct. 7-10: Fall break.
Nov. 21-25: Thanksgiving holiday.
Dec. 20: Early release.
Dec. 21-Jan. 3: Christmas holiday.
Jan. 4-6: Student holidays/professional learning for teachers.
Jan. 9: Students return.
Jan. 16: MLK holiday.
Feb. 13: Winter break.
Feb. 14: Student holiday/professional learning for teachers.
April 3-7: Spring break.
May 24: Early release/last day of school.
May 25-26: Post-planning.
May 27: Graduation.
May 29: Memorial Day holiday.
As the system works a year in advance on calendars, the 2021-22 calendar was approved in March 2020.
It will be:
Aug. 2-5: Pre-planning.
Aug. 6: First day of school.
Sept. 6: Labor Day holiday.
Oct. 11: Fall break.
Nov. 22-26: Thanksgiving holiday.
Dec. 17: Early release.
Dec. 20-30: Christmas holiday.
Jan. 3-5: Student holidays/professional learning for teachers.
Jan. 6: Students return to school.
Jan. 17: MLK holiday.
Feb. 11-14: Winter break.
Feb. 15: Student holidays/professional learning for teachers.
April 4-8: Spring break.
May 25: Early release/last day of school.
May 26-27: Post-planning.
May 28: Graduation.
The next Lowndes County Board of Education meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., April 13.
