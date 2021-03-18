VALDOSTA — The Lowndes County Board of Education has approved its calendar for the 2022-23 school year.

It will be:

Aug. 1-4: Pre-planning.

Aug. 5: First day of school.

Sept. 5: Labor Day holiday.

Oct. 7-10: Fall break.

Nov. 21-25: Thanksgiving holiday.

Dec. 20: Early release.

Dec. 21-Jan. 3: Christmas holiday.

Jan. 4-6: Student holidays/professional learning for teachers.

Jan. 9: Students return.

Jan. 16: MLK holiday.

Feb. 13: Winter break.

Feb. 14: Student holiday/professional learning for teachers.

April 3-7: Spring break.

May 24: Early release/last day of school.

May 25-26: Post-planning.

May 27: Graduation.

May 29: Memorial Day holiday.

As the system works a year in advance on calendars, the 2021-22 calendar was approved in March 2020.

It will be:

Aug. 2-5: Pre-planning.

Aug. 6: First day of school.

Sept. 6: Labor Day holiday.

Oct. 11: Fall break.

Nov. 22-26: Thanksgiving holiday.

Dec. 17: Early release.

Dec. 20-30: Christmas holiday.

Jan. 3-5: Student holidays/professional learning for teachers.

Jan. 6: Students return to school.

Jan. 17: MLK holiday.

Feb. 11-14: Winter break.

Feb. 15: Student holidays/professional learning for teachers.

April 4-8: Spring break.

May 25: Early release/last day of school.

May 26-27: Post-planning.

May 28: Graduation.

The next Lowndes County Board of Education meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., April 13. 

