VALDOSTA – Amy Stecz was appointed to the District 6 board seat Monday during the Lowndes County Board of Education regular meeting.
Stecz was elected to the board in May, and although she can’t officially take her seat until January 2021, the board appointed her to fill the seat through December.
The seat was vacant prior to Stecz becoming elected, board members said Monday.
Other topics of discussion at the board meeting included the financial report, a nutrition bid contract renewal, a bid opening for a nutrition linen service and talk of a nutrition pilot program for three Lowndes schools.
