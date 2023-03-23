VALDOSTA — The defense for the Lowndes Vikings (9-9, 4-0 Region 1-7A) stepped up in their 10-0 win over the Colquitt County Packers (8-8, 2-2 Region) Tuesday night.
Junior Ashton Bohler played all five innings for Lowndes and picked up the win.
He took down the first three batters to send Lowndes to the plate, and that’s where things derailed for Colquitt.
Colquitt walked the first three Lowndes batters and hit the fourth with a pitch, allowing Cooper Scruggs to walk home for the score. After that Cooper Melvin and Tate Sirmans walked home to put Lowndes up 3-0 with no hits and only one out in the inning.
After that Colquitt switched pitchers and struck out Coleman Lewis, and Weston Turner flied out to third base.
“I think they threw probably their three and four guys tonight, they’ll save their one and two for Friday night when we go over there,” head coach Ryan Page said. “Our guys did a good job. Their guy struggled early which really helped us out. We didn’t hit real well, they had several walks there. They helped us out but we’ll take it.”
Lowndes did struggle to hit and get on base. There were a lot of fly outs and routine line drives to third base. Until the bottom of the third all of their runs had come from the walks in the first inning.
But the bottom of the third something clicked, and Lowndes uncorked six runs.
A Noah Thigpen single and a couple of walks had Melvin up following a score from a walk with the bases loaded and two outs. He responded with a two RBI single, and Lewis followed that up with a three RBI double to put Lowndes up 9-0 as Thigpen was thrown out at first base.
“They took that lefty out, I’m telling you people don’t realize those soft throwing lefties are hard to hit,” Page said. “They are just tough at any level, especially high school. Once he came out and we got the righties in there I thought we had a little better approach and did a little better job hitting with those guys in.”
Lowndes only scored once more in the game. But that was all they needed.
To start the bottom of the fourth Carson Page hit a single, and worked his way over to third base through the next couple of hitters until Turner hit a RBI double that hit right on the left foul line to bring him home.
In the top of the fifth Bohler and Qrey Lott finished out the game. Bohler got the first two batters out before Lott made a running cross-body catch in right field to end the game.
The Lowndes defense as a whole did well to keep Colquitt’s offense at bay. Bohler limited his walks, and when Colquitt did manage to put the ball in play the defense did well to keep players off base and out of scoring position.
“I thought we did good,” Page said. “Ashton Bohler had another great night tonight. Didn’t have his great stuff but showed a lot of heart tonight, just battling and competing and giving us a chance. I really like our offense and our defense. If we throw strikes and force teams to hit the ball and put it in play I like our chances.”
The two teams will battle it out again on Friday night in Moultrie in a doubleheader scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
