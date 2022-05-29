VALDOSTA – Six-hundred-and-sixty-four Lowndes High School seniors walked across the stage Saturday at the school's Martin Stadium.
It marked the last graduating class with Superintendent Wes Taylor at the helm of Lowndes County Schools in light of his retirement after 19 years with the school system. Taylor could hardly contain his excitement as he challenged the graduates to wholeheartedly pursue their future endeavors.
Lauren Christina Folsom and Daniel Timothy Jackson, Mr. and Miss LHS, opened the ceremony with words of encouragement to their fellow classmates and to remind everyone this step is just the beginning.
Next up was salutatorian Selena Grace Curfman, who reminisced about the graduates' freshman year and said she felt honored to have gone on the journey with her classmates.
“Now, here I stand in front of you to say that we have finally found our way and we made it to one of the most momentous occasions of not only our high school careers but of our lives. This marks the beginning of a new chapter where we finally get to make our mark in the real world," she said.
Curfman thanked the teachers, parents, coaches and other staff members for giving the class the motivation to finish out their senior year.
Valedictorian Jon Liu commended the graduates for never giving up during the double whammy of the COVID-19 pandemic and construction of a new building on campus.
"It seemed not too long ago when we all first entered as freshmen and we envied our senior days when we could give out wrong directions to the underclassmen – in good conscience of course. Until the admins said they wanted some of the fun too, so they built us a new building, and now we’re all confused about where to go.
"We’re also the first (class) to power completely through a pandemic. When quarantine first hit, we pulled out our salads and fitness desks and promised ourselves we would do something productive. One week in, and we were damaging our mental health with brainless Tiktok videos with family-sized bags of cheese puffs in hand," he said.
"We couldn’t stand quarantine. Because we all depended on the very thing that makes Lowndes High so special: the personal relationships, whether that’s the heartfelt conversations with teachers or the mischievous schemes to steal bathroom sinks with our friends."
Liu noted that the ceremony was a bittersweet moment because the different directions the graduates will be taking, such as college, the workforce and military enlistment, will be leaving behind the comforts of the LHS hallways. The sweet part of the deal, he said, is the invitation into the future and the transition to adulthood, which is "both scary and intriguing at the same time.
"I’ve heard that adulthood is like the vet and we’re all the dogs that were excited for the car ride until we realized where we’re going. That means in just a short amount of time, we’ll have to pay our taxes, do our own laundry, consider whether two-month-old, expired Ramen is worth eating and catch our own bugs," he said.
"But adulthood is also exciting in that it opens up a whole new world of change and opportunities. Tomorrow, when we step out of bed, a pristine and spotless slate will lie before us ... You all have the potential to decide what that slate will be: be the change you want to see in the world."
Principal LeAnne McCall then announced the class achievements before giving them their diplomas, which includes 142 honor graduates with distinction, 189 honor graduates, 350 graduates who plan to attend a four-year college, 288 graduates who plan to attend a two-year or technical college, nine graduates who have committed to join the Armed Forces, including one student attending the United States Air Force Academy and one student attending United States Air Force Academy Preparatory School, 437 graduates who are HOPE eligible with an academic GPA of 3.0 or better, 36 graduates who are AP Scholars having taken eight or more AP courses; the class has earned a total scholarship amount in excess of $11.2 million.
After passing the diplomas with McCall, Taylor told each of the seniors to move their tassels from right to left. From that moment forward, they are graduates.
Jessica Vicente delivered the closing, wishing the newly minted graduates good luck on the next chapter of their journeys.
