VALDOSTA — Lowndes County was placed under a hurricane watch Monday as Hurricane Idalia churned its way north through the Gulf of Mexico.
The National Weather Service expects the storm to become a Category 3 hurricane (wind speeds 111-129 miles per hour) before it comes ashore somewhere in north Florida late Tuesday.
The hurricane watch means hurricane-force winds (above 74 mph) are possible within Lowndes County within 48 hours.
In surrounding counties, Lanier and Echols counties were also under a hurricane watch, while Brooks County was under a tropical storm watch.
The worst weather should come through Lowndes County Tuesday night, said Tom Kines, senior meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
Rainfall from three to six inches is expected in the Valdosta region, the weather service said in a statement. Kines said he expects four to six inches — “a month’s worth” — from Idalia.
Flooding is also expected due to the heavy rain, he said.
“Not just flash flooding … creeks and streams could overflow,” Kines said.
Winds gusting up to 60 mph can also be expected, he said.
There is a potential for tornadoes with the storm, though the highest chances will be east of the storm proper, said Wright Dobbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Tallahassee office.
“The best chance for tornado activity (in Valdosta area) appears to be Tuesday night into Wednesday,” he said.
People should have their storm preparations finished by late Tuesday, Dobbs said. Because of the rough weather ahead, he suggested people stay off the roads as much as possible Wednesday.
Colquitt EMC, a major power provider for South Central Georgia, said in a statement it has made arrangements for mutual aid help if needed for electrical problems due to the storm.
“We are fully stocked with supplies and equipment needed to restore power,” according to the statement. The power firm said the worst weather was expected to move through at about 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Gov. Brian Kemp ordered the State Operations Center activated to monitor the storm and any Georgia impact it might have.
For the most current updates, visit valdostadailytimes.com.
