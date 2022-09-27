VALDOSTA — South Georgia is preparing for the arrival of the remnants of a powerful Gulf hurricane.
Hurricane Ian swept over Cuba Tuesday and gained strength as it entered the Gulf of Mexico. The Category 3 storm was expected to gain strength Wednesday, becoming a Category 4 hurricane as it approached Florida’s Gulf coast.
National Weather Service forecast models show Ian hitting Florida in the Tampa Bay region sometime late Wednesday.
Tropical storm force winds are expected to stretch out for 140 miles from the storm’s center, the weather service said.
The eye of the storm was originally believed to be headed toward South Central Georgia; however, as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, forecasts moved the storm’s center further east, heading up Georgia’s coastal regions as a tropical storm. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for all counties in the state Tuesday starting at 7 a.m. Thursday. Lowndes County can expect stormy weather to start Wednesday evening, said Kristian Oliver, weather service meteorologist.
“We expect four to six inches of rain around Valdosta through Saturday,” he said.
Sustained winds should be around 18-25 miles per hour with gusts as high as 35 mph, Oliver said.
The weather service forecast for Valdosta shows tropical storm conditions possible Thursday and Friday.
Around the Azalea City Tuesday, service trucks for power companies and tree removal firms could be seen congregating in the parking lots of hotels and restaurants around the city’s Interstate 75 exits, ready to be deployed as needed. Trucks with license plates from as far away as Indiana were seen.
A representative for Georgia Power said the company is watching Hurricane Ian closely but did not have crews deployed with trucks.Colquitt EMC, which provides power to much of Lowndes County outside of Valdosta, has mobilized key personnel and contract crews, as well as prepared trucks and increased supplies of materials, the firm said in a statement.
Moody Air Force Base personnel are preparing the base for heavy rain and winds but is not preparing to relocate its planes or people, nor has the base received requests to house planes and personnel from Florida military facilities, according to a statement from Moody’s public information office.The Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency was scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday to attend to the county’s storm needs, Lowndes County Manager Paige Dukes said.“The main concern with the winds is downed trees, power lines and power outages,” said Meghan Barwick, public information officer for Lowndes County. “Minor damage to mobile homes can also occur.”
The rain may also cause localized flooding, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.