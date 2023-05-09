Lowndes baseball hosts North Paulding in semifinals

VALDOSTA – With a victory over North Gwinnett last week, the Lowndes Vikings have advanced to the semifinals of the Class 7A state baseball playoffs.
On Wednesday, May 10, the Vikings host North Paulding in a doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Noel George Field on the campus of Lowndes High School.
Tickets for Wednesday’s doubleheader are $10 each and will be available at the gate. All gate sales are cash.
A non-cash option is available via Go Fan https://gofan.co/app/school/GA7173
All fans, except babies in arms, must purchase a ticket. Only GHSA passes will be honored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.