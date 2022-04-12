VALDOSTA – Lowndes Bancshares, the parent holding company of Commercial Banking Company, based out of Valdosta, has announced the acquisition of the Citizens National Bank of Quitman.
The acquisition was finalized March 1, bank officials said in a statement. Lowndes Bancshares, founded in 1990, is headquartered in Valdosta and serves as the holding company for CBC Bank and CNBQ.
Chartered in 1934, the Citizens National Bank of Quitman is a full-service financial institution that has been serving its local community for more than 88 years. As of Dec. 31, CNBQ reported total assets of $126 million and total deposits of $110 million, bank officials said.
Chartered in 1929, CBC Bank is a full-service financial institution operating five branches in Valdosta, Hahira, Tifton and Moultrie. As of Dec. 31, CBC Bank reported total assets of $355 million and total deposits of $318 million.
“Citizens National Bank of Quitman has served its community and customers with excellence for many years and will continue to do so," said Johnny Langdale, Lowndes Bancshares president and chief executive officer. "We are excited about the acquisition and are dedicated to ensuring that CNBQ customers will maintain the same level of service and commitment that they’ve come to know.”
“We are happy about the opportunity to provide additional resources to our customers while maintaining the current values that we uphold at CNBQ. This is a very positive change for us and will provide a way for Citizens National of Quitman to remain a viable bank in our community,” said Neal Bradley, CNBQ president. “We will continue to be committed to our customers--striving to maintain our existence as a true, local community bank.”
The Citizens National Bank of Quitman will continue to operate under its current name and brand and in its current office space, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Lowndes Bancshares.
"CNBQ is excited for the future and remains committed to the standard of excellence that its customers have come to know," bank officials said.
Piper Sandler & Co. served as financial advisor and provided a fairness opinion and Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders served as legal counsel to CNBQ in the transaction. Nelson Mullins and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner served as legal counsel to Lowndes Bancshares in the transaction.
