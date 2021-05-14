VALDOSTA – Lowndes County has been awarded a $2,500,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $1,904,500 Georgia Fund loan by the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority board of directors.
The $2,500,000 CWSRF loan will finance rehabilitating the sewer collection system, state officials said in a statement.
"The county’s sewer collection system has deteriorated due to age and the buildup of corrosive gases," state officials said. "This project will increase system efficiency and the ability to identify lift station failures. The city will pay 1.13% interest on the 20-year loan. The city is eligible for principal forgiveness up to $625,000."
The $1,904,500 Georgia Fund loan will finance the installation of sewer and water main. The Georgia Department of Transportation will expand Lake Park’s Bellville Road from two to four lanes, state officials said. The project will move water and sewer main to accommodate the new four-lane road. The city will pay 0.52% interest on the 10-year loan.
The CWSRF provides low-interest loans for wastewater and water pollution control infrastructure. The projects conserve and improve water resources and facilitate economic development, state officials said. The program is jointly funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state of Georgia.
The Georgia Fund, a state-funded loan program, provides communities with low-interest loans for water, wastewater, water conservation and solid waste infrastructure projects. Eligible projects include water and sewer lines, treatment plants, pumping stations, wells, water storage tanks and water meters.
The projects conserve and improve water resources and facilitate economic growth and development.
The Georgia Environmental Finance Authority, headquartered in Atlanta, provides financing for a variety of energy, land and water projects.
