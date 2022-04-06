Mackenzie Kyra Muth

VALDOSTA — Lowndes County authorities are searching for a missing woman with developmental difficulties.

Mackenzie Kyra Muth, 22, was last seen in the Coppage Road area wearing a white t-shirt with cats on it and long black pants, a statement from the county said. She also wears glasses, is about 5’1” tall and weighs 120 lbs with shoulder-length dirty blonde hair.

Anyone with any information about her should call 911 or the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office at (229) 740-1037. 

