VALDOSTA — Lowndes County Commission approved Service Delivery Strategy agreement language Tuesday afternoon, pushing toward an end to negotiations.
This action resulted in a 4-1 vote with District 5 Commissioner Clay Griner as the only commissioner voting against it.
With both the City of Valdosta and Lowndes County agreeing on the language regarding water and sewer, negotiations go back to the entities' respective lawyers.
City and county officials have been negotiating a state-mandated service delivery agreement for years. SDS agreements are supposed to reduce repetitive services with cities and their respective counties.
