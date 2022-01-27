VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Commission accepted two grants and applied for two more late Tuesday. It’s an endeavor that could yield the county more than $1.6 million in funding.
Lowndes accepted two sub-grants — one for enhancement and innovation, the other for law enforcement — totaling $12,775 from the Accountability Courts’ State of Georgia grant program.
The grants will go toward the county’s DUI Court.
The enhancement and innovation grant ($3,580) will be used for GPS monitors and document translations. The law enforcement sub-grant ($9,195) will fund surveillance office curfew checks, drug and alcohol screens and surveillance duties until the end of the fiscal year, June 31.
Both grants have no match requirements and thus have no impact on the county budget, according to information provided by county officials.
County Commission approved the renewal of the District Attorney’s Federal Victim of Crimes Act grant application.
As the app is funneled through Lowndes County, the District Attorney’s Office of the Southern Circuit will use the funds to provide victim services throughout the five counties within the Southern Circuit including Lowndes County.
Commissioners applied for the 2023 Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant for the purpose of hiring nine full-time firefighters.
The hires would cost the county $1,653,413.31 but would be 100% reimbursed should the grant be acquired.
Lloyd Green, Lowndes County Fire Rescue head, said the grant was applied for last year to no avail. He said the county wasn’t able to receive it due to its competitiveness.
The county faces similar competition again.
