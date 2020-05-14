VALDOSTA – Lowndes County voters will have two more options to cast a ballot for the presidential election.
On a Tuesday afternoon conference call, Lowndes County Board of Elections members convened for their monthly meeting and approved additional precinct locations in the county for the Nov. 3 election.
The new locations will be at Northgate Assembly of God Church, 4165 Bemiss Road, and Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 505 E. Force St. The Northgate precinct will split the voters designated for the Trinity Presbyterian Church precinct and the Mt. Calvary precinct will split voters designated for the Jaycee Shack precinct, said Deb Cox, county supervisor of elections.
The move will allow for 13 voting precincts in Lowndes County for the Nov. 3 election.
In her supervisor's report, Cox told the board she is in a desperate need of poll workers for the June 9 election.
She said the election would require 185 poll workers to operate all 11 elections and the county had only 48 workers as of Tuesday afternoon. Unless the numbers improve considerably, the elections board may have to look into other options such as consolidating different precincts for the June election, Cox said.
Additionally, the board elected Jackie Goolsby as chair of the Lowndes County Board of Elections. Goolsby's term starts June 1 and will last for a year.
