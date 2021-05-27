VALDOSTA – Lowndes County added two virus cases Thursday, increasing the total to 7,905 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has reported 146 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to public health officials.
There have been 4,928 antigen positive cases and 68 probable deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic, data stated.
South Georgia Medical Center updated its daily report Thursday, showing eight confirmed positive COVID-19 patients within its care, an increase of two.
The hospital has reported 290 virus-related deaths and said it has released 1,571 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients since the start of the pandemic. Not all hospital patients who have died from the virus are from Lowndes County.
SGMC has vaccinated 33,568 people.
