SGMC Daily COVID-19 report May 7

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported six COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Lowndes reached 7,823 cases; the virus-related death toll remains at 143, according to the GDPH.

There were 4,862 antigen positive cases in the county – an increase of 11 since the previous day, and 67 virus-related probable deaths, the GDPH reported.

The county has reported 381 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

South Georgia Medical Center reported having an issue with its daily COVID-19 update. The hospital is still recording its numbers daily, last recording them Friday, May 7.

SGMC reported a COVID-19-related inpatient death toll of 290 Friday.

It reported 12 patients within the hospital's care and it has released 1,542 COVID-19 positive patients since the start of the pandemic.

SGMC continues to vaccinate its the public, reporting 31,415 vaccinations.

