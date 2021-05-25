VALDOSTA – Lowndes County added six virus cases Tuesday, increasing the total to 7,896 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes reported 145 COVID-19 related deaths, according to public health officials
There have been 4,925 antigen positive cases and 68 probable deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic, data stated.
South Georgia Medical Center updated its daily report Tuesday, showing five confirmed positive COVID-19 patients within its care, no change since Monday.
The hospital reports 290 virus-related deaths and said it has released 1,568 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients since the start of the pandemic. Not all hospital patients who have died from the virus are from Lowndes County.
SGMC has vaccinated 33,376 people.
