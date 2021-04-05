SGMC Daily COVID-19 report April 5

VALDOSTA — Lowndes County added six COVID-19 cases Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, moving the total of confirmed cases to 7,602 since the start of the pandemic.

No new deaths were reported with the total remaining at 136. 

The GDPH reported Lowndes with 4,662 antigen positive cases, a singular increase from the previous day, and 360 hospitalizations and 64 probable deaths.

South Georgia Medical Center reported 282 deaths, no change from its last update Friday.

The hospital reports having 13 COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized with 1,497 COVID-19 positive inpatients having been discharged since the start of the pandemic, an increase of three for both statistics.

SGMC continues vaccinating the public, reporting 23,554 individuals vaccinated.

The South Health District began offering rapid COVID-19 testing as a clinical appointment last week.

The Lowndes and Tift health departments will alternate holding drive-thru testing events Tuesday mornings.

"Due to the decreased demand of COVID-19 testing at our health department testing sites, we decided to make testing a routine clinical service," Dwain Butler, deputy health director, said in a statement.

The South Health District's website, southhealthdistrict.com/covid, will report which site is open on a weekly basis.

The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.

