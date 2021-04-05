VALDOSTA — Lowndes County added six COVID-19 cases Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, moving the total of confirmed cases to 7,602 since the start of the pandemic.
No new deaths were reported with the total remaining at 136.
The GDPH reported Lowndes with 4,662 antigen positive cases, a singular increase from the previous day, and 360 hospitalizations and 64 probable deaths.
South Georgia Medical Center reported 282 deaths, no change from its last update Friday.
The hospital reports having 13 COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized with 1,497 COVID-19 positive inpatients having been discharged since the start of the pandemic, an increase of three for both statistics.
SGMC continues vaccinating the public, reporting 23,554 individuals vaccinated.
