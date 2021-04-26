SGMC Daily COVID-19 report April 26

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by six Monday while the county's confirmed virus-related deaths remained at 140, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Lowndes had 7,741 confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, according to public health officials. 

There were 4,790 antigen positive cases in the county – an increase of one from the previous day, and 65 virus-related probable deaths, the GDPH reported.

South Georgia Medical Center still reports 288 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The hospital has 14 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients within its care, one less than the last report Friday, while it has discharged 1,522 COVID-19 positive patients.

SGMC continues to vaccinate the public, reporting that it has vaccinated 29,502 people.

