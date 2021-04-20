VALDOSTA – Lowndes County added seven cases Tuesday, pushing the total confirmed COVID-19 cases to 7,707, according to public health officials.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 138 confirmed virus-related deaths Tuesday.
Antigen positive cases stood at 4,747 – an increase of 15 from the day prior – probable deaths at 65 and hospitalizations at 373, according to the GDPH.
South Georgia Medical Center reported 288 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The hospital has 10 confirmed positive patients within its care, no change from the prior day. It reports 1,514 confirmed positive patients discharged.
Continuing its efforts to vaccinate the public, SGMC reports vaccinating 28,116 individuals so far.
