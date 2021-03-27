VALDOSTA — Lowndes County added seven COVID-19 cases Saturday, moving the total of confirmed cases to 7,546 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County reported 131 virus-related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has had 4,623 antigen positive cases, an increase of 15 from the previous day.
The county reported 357 hospitalizations and 63 probable deaths, according to state data.
South Georgia Medical Center did not update its report Saturday, still showing the same numbers from Friday.
Starting March 29, the DPH South Health District will offer rapid COVID-19 testing as a clinical appointment, according to a March 24 press release.
The Lowndes and Tift health departments will alternate holding drive-thru testing events on Tuesday mornings.
"Due to the decreased demand of COVID-19 testing at our health department testing sites, we decided to make testing a routine clinical service," Dwain Butler, deputy health director, said a statement.
The South Health District's website, southhealthdistrict.com/covid, will report which site is open on a weekly basis.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
