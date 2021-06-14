VALDOSTA – Lowndes County COVID-19 cases increased by one Monday as the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 7,986 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Confirmed virus-related deaths remain at 145, according to the GDPH daily report.
There have reportedly been 4,965 antigen positive cases, the same as reported the previous day, and 68 probable deaths, according to the GDPH.
South Georgia Medical Center updated its daily report Monday, June 14, showing 10 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients within its care.
The hospital has reported 291 COVID-19 deaths and 1,590 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients released both since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC reported 34,618 people vaccinated.
According to a hospital representative, SGMC will update its COVID-19 numbers once a week as there's not much change to justify updating daily.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.