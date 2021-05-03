VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported nine new COVID-19 cases Monday, with a total number of cases increasing to 7,794, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes reported its COVID-19-related death toll at 141 since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.
There were 4,820 antigen positive cases in the county – an increase of two since the previous day, and 67 virus-related probable deaths, the GDPH reported.
The county reported 378 hospitalizations.
South Georgia Medical Center has reported 289 deaths since the start of the pandemic, with no changes since the last update Friday.
Not all patients are Lowndes County residents.
The hospital has 18 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients in its care Monday, an increase of five from the Friday update, and has released 1,532 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC continues to vaccinate the public and now reports vaccinating 30,721 people.
