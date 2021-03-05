VALDOSTA — Lowndes County added nine new COVID-19 cases again Friday, moving the total confirmed cases to 7,357, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health
Lowndes County has reported 128 COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has had 4,481 antigen positive cases, seven more than what was reported the previous day.
The county reported 341 hospitalizations and 61 probable deaths, according to state data.
South Georgia Medical Center has reported 274 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to its daily report. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
SGMC reported 25 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized Friday, three more than the previous day.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has discharged 1,446 virus patients.
SGMC continues to vaccinate its employees but has added regional COVID-19 drive-thru site numbers into its vaccination total, showing 13,527 people have been vaccinated.
SGMC also announced it is hosting a vaccination event for people in the educational workforce beginning March 8.
This is in response to Gov. Brian Kemp's announcement of expanding vaccine relief to workforce in licensed or exempt childcare programs, pre-kindergarten and K-12 education.
Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, their caregivers and parents of children with complicated medical conditions are also allowed to receive the vaccine, according to state officials.
SGMC will host a special Saturday event, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., March 13, to provide convenience for educators at work during the week.
All eligible people can schedule an appointment online at sgmc.org and pre-register for the March 13 event at www.sgmc.org/covid-19-vaccination-for-educators/.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
