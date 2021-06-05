VALDOSTA – Lowndes County COVID-19 cases increased by four Saturday as the Georgia Department of Public Health reported there's been 7,946 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Confirmed virus-related deaths remain at 145, according to the GDPH daily report.
There have reportedly been 4,948 antigen positive cases and 68 probable deaths, according to the GDPH.
South Georgia Medical Center did not update its daily report Saturday.
