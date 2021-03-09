VALDOSTA — Lowndes County added four new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, moving the total confirmed cases to 7,385, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has reported 129 COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has had 4,496 antigen positive cases, with 12 more cases than Monday.
The county reported 344 hospitalizations and 61 probable deaths, according to state data.
SGMC reported 275 COVID-19 related inpatient deaths, according to its daily report. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
SGMC reported 21 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized Tuesday, one less than the hospital's count Monday.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has discharged 1,455 virus patients.
SGMC continues to vaccinate its employees but has added regional COVID-19 drive-thru site numbers into its vaccination total, showing 14,202 people have been vaccinated.
SGMC's vaccination event for people in the educational workforce began March 8.
This is in response to Gov. Brian Kemp's announcement of expanding vaccine relief to workforce in licensed or exempt childcare programs, pre-kindergarten and K-12 education.
Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, their caregivers and parents of children with complicated medical conditions are also allowed to receive the vaccine, according to state officials.
SGMC will host a special Saturday event, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., March 13, to provide convenience for educators at work during the week.
All eligible people can schedule an appointment online at sgmc.org and pre-register for the March 13 event at www.sgmc.org/covid-19-vaccination-for-educators/.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
