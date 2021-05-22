VALDOSTA – Lowndes County added four COVID-19 cases, increasing the total amount to 7,887, according public health officials.
The total COVID-19-related death toll stands at 144 for Lowndes County, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
There have been 4,913 antigen positive cases and 68 probable deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic, data stated.
South Georgia Medical Center did not update its daily report Saturday.
