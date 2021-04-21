VALDOSTA – Lowndes County added four cases Wednesday, pushing the total confirmed COVID-19 cases to 7,711 since the start of the pandemic, according to public health officials.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 138 confirmed virus-related deaths Wednesday.
Antigen positive cases stood at 4,765 – an increase of 18 from the day prior – probable deaths at 65 and hospitalizations at 373, according to the GDPH.
South Georgia Medical Center reported 288 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The hospital has nine confirmed positive patients within its care, an increase of one from the prior day. It reports 1,516 confirmed positive patients discharged.
Continuing its efforts to vaccinate the public, SGMC reports vaccinating 28,407 individuals so far.
