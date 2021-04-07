VALDOSTA — Lowndes County added five COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, moving the total of confirmed cases to 7,610 since the start of the pandemic.
No new deaths were reported with the total remaining at 136.
The GDPH reported Lowndes with 4,675 antigen positive cases, an increase of five from the previous day, and 360 hospitalizations and 64 probable deaths.
South Georgia Medical Center reported 283 COVID-19 related patient deaths, according to its daily report.
SGMC reports having 11 COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized, an increase of one from the previous day, with 1,501 COVID-19 positive patients having been discharged since the start of the pandemic, no change from the previous day.
SGMC continues vaccinating the public, reporting 24,684 individuals vaccinated.
