VALDOSTA – Lowndes County confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by eight again Wednesday while the county's confirmed virus-related deaths remained at 140, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has had 7,757 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to public health officials.
There were 4,809 antigen positive cases in the county – an increase of five from the previous day, and 66 virus-related probable deaths, the GDPH reported.
South Georgia Medical Center has reported 289 COVID-19-related deaths since last year. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
The hospital has 11 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients within its care, two less than the day prior, while it has discharged 1,527 COVID-19 positive patients.
SGMC continues to vaccinate the public, reporting that it has vaccinated 30,027 people.
