VALDOSTA – Lowndes County's reported positive case count rose to 8,249, an increase of 44 from the previous day, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Friday.
No COVID-19 related deaths were reported Friday in Lowndes County, keeping the number of deaths at 150 since the start of the pandemic.
There have been 5,732 antigen positive cases – an increase of 45 from the previous day – and 70 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
South Georgia Medical Center reported 43 patients hospitalized and in its care, an increase of four from Thursday.
No deaths were reported Friday, leaving the total virus-related deaths at 298 since the start of the pandemic.
The hospital has released 1,674 virus patients since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC reported more than 36,000 vaccinations, showing 36,128 vaccines administered.
SGMC has started issuing COVID-19 reports again on a daily basis.
