VALDOSTA — Lowndes County added 12 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, moving the total of confirmed cases to 7,464 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has reported 130 COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has had 4,572 antigen positive cases, seven more cases than reported Wednesday.
The county reported 349 hospitalizations and 61 probable deaths, according to state data.
SGMC reported 279 deaths since the start of the pandemic; no change since Wednesday. Not all patients are Lowndes County residents
SGMC reports 15 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients hospitalized, one less than its count Wednesday.
The hospital has reported 1,472 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients discharged since the start of the pandemic.
Continuing its initiative to vaccinate its eligible patients, SGMC reports it has vaccinated 17,492 people.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
