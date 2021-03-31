VALDOSTA — Lowndes County reported 10 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, moving the total of confirmed cases to 7,573 since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.
Lowndes has reported 132 virus-related deaths with 4,629 antigen positive cases, an increase of three from the previous day.
The county has reported 358 hospitalizations and 64 probable deaths, according to state data.
South Georgia Medical Center has reported 282 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to its report.
SGMC has 10 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized, no changes from the previous day.
The hospital has discharged 1,491 positive COVID-19 patients since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has vaccinated 21,934 individuals.
The South Health District began offering rapid COVID-19 testing as a clinical appointment starting March 29.
The Lowndes and Tift health departments will alternate holding drive-thru testing events Tuesday mornings.
"Due to the decreased demand of COVID-19 testing at our health department testing sites, we decided to make testing a routine clinical service," Dwain Butler, deputy health director, said in a statement.
The South Health District's website, southhealthdistrict.com/covid, will report which site is open on a weekly basis.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
